$360M in bundled cocaine seized by Coast Guard

MIAMI, Fla. - 27,000 pounds of cocaine -- with a street value of $360 million -- was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday morning, reports say.

The cocaine was seized in 12 separate Coast Guard interdictions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America, WPLG reports.

"The seized contraband is the result of several interdictions by Coast Guard and our Department of Homeland Security partners in the Eastern Pacific," a Facebook post said.

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa arrived at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

