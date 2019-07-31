2nd Florida deputy accused of planting drugs on unsuspecting drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - For the second time in a month, a Florida sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of making bogus drug arrests.

Stephen O'Leary, an ex-Martin County deputy, was arrested Monday and charged with 52 counts stemming from planting drugs or fake drugs un unsuspecting drivers.

O'Leary was stopped while riding in a car about 400 miles from his home, not far from the state Capitol. Investigators believe he was attempting to flee the state.

In another case, Zachery Wester was arrested on July 10 and faces nine counts of false imprisonment plus other charges.

The false arrests have been costly for those wrongly accused. Theresa Odom was adamant when a deputy told her drugs were found in her car.

A diligent prosecutor scrutinizing body cam footage during Odom's search found Wester clearly manipulating a white packet.

Eighteen months after her arrest, Odom is struggling to recover.

"Right now, she is suffering. She doesn't hardly sleep. She doesn't hardly eat," said Steve Odom, her ex-husband. "This thing is consuming her."

Steve Odom said his ex-wife's home has been broken into twice and nothing was taken. He believes the break-ins were efforts to intimidate her.

"Something like this is going to taint her and follow her for the rest of her life," he said. "There was a period of time she could not see her grandbaby and she lives for her grandbaby."

More than 100 cases were dismissed involving Zach Wester in Jackson County. O'Leary's arrest has tainted at least 14 cases in Martin County.

