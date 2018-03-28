2nd fraternity member to enter plea in FSU pledge death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A second Florida State University fraternity member has scheduled a plea hearing in the November death of a pledge.

The plea deals come as FSU sets standards for allowing alcohol back on campus.

Alcohol was banned following the Nov. 3 death of 20-year-old Andrew Coffey, who was a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi.

In emails sent to campus stake holders, the vice president for student affairs said alcohol can return, but only after organizers and supervisors complete risk management training.

“Obviously, there are things off campus we have no control over, but I think we made a point of saying to them: Culture gotta change. You gotta help us change it, and if another mistake is made, it's not going to be good," said FSU President John Thrasher.

The change comes as two of the nine men charged with felony hazing in Coffey’s death have set court dates to enter a plea.

“I’m not going to negotiate in the media," said State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Campbell, who has been criticized for offering 60 days in jail, stands by the decision.

“I’m not ashamed of anything I’m doing. I’ll be happy to talk about it when it’s over,” Campbell said.

David Bianchi, the Coffey family's attorney, calls the pleas appropriate.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, because they are guilty, and they should not prolong the criminal process for themselves or the anguish for the family," Bianchi said. “If they want to try to eventually move on with their lives, they need to take responsibility for what they did, and they are taking a step in the right direction by pleading guilty."

The Coffey family is also suing the fraternity members individually and its national organization for the wrongful death of their son.

The other seven frat members charged in the case have until April first to accept a plea or face a court date in June.

