3 ballot proposals dominate signature gathering

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With backers trying to get a series of high-profile constitutional amendments on the 2020 ballot, three proposals are dominating the critical process of collecting petition signatures.

As of Wednesday morning, the political committee Citizens for Energy Choices had submitted 339,553 signatures for a ballot proposal that would require major changes and deregulation in Florida’s electric utility industry, according to numbers posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Close behind, the political committee Florida For A Fair Wage had submitted 331,694 signatures for a ballot proposal that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Meanwhile, the number of signatures submitted by the committee All Voters Vote has dramatically increased in recent weeks. The committee had submitted 219,401 signatures for its proposal, which would revamp the state’s primary-election system.

To reach the November 2020 ballot, committees must submit 766,200 valid signatures to the state and get Supreme Court approval of the proposed ballot wording. The Supreme Court has not ruled on any of the ballot proposals.

Tens of thousands of signatures also have been submitted for other proposals, such as efforts to expand Medicaid eligibility and ban “assault” weapons.

News Service of Florida