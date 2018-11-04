31 years later, man charged in rape of Florida woman

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - After 31 years, police in Florida have arrested a man in a woman's rape based on new DNA testing of old evidence.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Frank Montana, 60, was extradited last week to Florida after serving prison time in Minnesota for a similar sexual assault.

Investigators say DNA evidence shows Montana was the man who raped a Coral Springs woman in 1987 wearing a ski mask and claiming he had a gun. The DNA evidence linked to Montana was on a tampon the woman was wearing when she was assaulted.

A judge has ordered that Montana remain jailed without bond on two counts of sexual battery with a weapon. Jail records did not indicate Saturday whether Montana has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.