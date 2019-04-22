3rd body found from weekend Miami Beach boat crash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The body of a woman in the sand has been found near the Miami Beach that a boat crashed into over the holiday weekend.

The woman's body was found on the beach Monday morning, not far from where a 32-foot boat crashed into the jetty near Government Cut and overturned about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities found the bodies of a man and a woman just after the crash Another passenger in the boat was seriously injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Rescuers spend much of Sunday searching for the missing woman.

Rob Klepper, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, confirmed that the body was that of the missing boater. She was identified as Jennifer Cadavid, 28, of Fort Lauderdale.

Two other people were killed in the crash. They were identified as Christopher Colgan, 56, and his wife, Elisaine Colgan, 39, both of Pompano Beach.

