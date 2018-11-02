4 arrested after police found 'Spice', other suspected drugs in vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Four people have been arrested they were found with the drug "spice," according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police responded to multiple reports of sick individuals along a road in Gainesville on Thursday. When they arrived they found at least 13 individuals believed to be experiencing side effects after consuming spice, a homemade synthetic substance that is supposed to mimic the effects of marijuana.

An officer then located a vehicle with four people inside and confiscated spice and other synthetic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The Gainesville Alachua County Drug Task Force is investigating the source of the Spice and its distributors, the release said.

Gary W. Norman, 64; Crystal L. Manos, 33; Hannah B. Riddlespur, 28; and Rhonda D. Tompkins, 31 were all arrested on drug charges.

