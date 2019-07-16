5 arrested after deputies discover cockfighting ring

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Body camera footage captures the moment deputies walk onto a Marion County farm, where someone reported an illegal cockfighting ring.

The group gathered inside a barn appears to be caught off guard as deputies stroll inside, finding a man shouting with his wallet in hand. Numerous people were seen fleeing from the barn.

Deputies found about 60 roosters at the location on Southwest 16th Avenue in Summerfield. They also found large amounts of illegal drugs.

Donny Ichel Puerto, Elio Delgado, Emiliano Avilez, Jose Emilio Farinas and Raul E. Martinez-Torres were all arrested and charged with fighting or baiting animals. They were taken to the Marion County jail and each held on a $2,000 bond.

