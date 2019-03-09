5 dead when small plane crashes in Lake Okeechobee

PAHOKEE, Fla. - Five people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday afternoon in Florida's Lake Okeechobee.

After the twin-engine Piper Aircraft crashed about 3:30 p.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office divers and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Pahokee Marina. About three hours later, they had recovered five bodies from the aircraft wreckage.

Officials say the plane went down about 400 yards from the giant lake's southeast shore, just north of the Pahokee Airport. Records show the plane had taken off from Sheltair Aviation Services' executive hangar complex at Tampa International Airport. When the plane vanished, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert notice.

A witness told deputies they saw someone swimming away from the wreckage, but authorities haven't found the alleged survivor. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash. Deputies are investigating the deaths.

