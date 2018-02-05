5 pedestrians struck by car in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Five pedestrians, including two infants, were hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach, police said.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the crash happened about 3:30 p.m. at 18th Street and Meridian Avenue, WPLG-TV reported.

The pedestrians and the male driver were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Rodriguez said Sunday night the adult victims were in stable condition, but the infants were listed in critical condition.

"We heard a big bang outside," witness Jason Terrence said.

Terrence said he ran out of his apartment and began helping the victims, including two infants and possibly their mother.

"It looked like a bomb had gone off," Terrence said.

Terrence said the children were inside a stroller when the car struck them.

"They were crying," Terrence said, relieved that they were alive.

Rodriguez said investigators were conducting a drunken-driving investigation.

A Mercedes-Benz crashed into some palm trees along a sidewalk. The car appeared to have also crashed into a metal trashcan and a motor scooter.

Police closed Meridian Avenue between 17th and 18th streets and advised people to use alternate routes.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho decried the crash on Twitter.

"Families should be safe to spend their Sunday walking South Florida's streets without fear of being mowed down by an apparent drunk driver," Carvalho said. "Sending wishes of a speedy recovery to the little ones and adults involved in this."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.