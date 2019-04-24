$5K fine issued in ethics probe into ex-Florida governor candidate

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was slapped with a $5,000 fine Wednesday during an ethics hearing in Tallahassee over allegations he improperly accepted gifts from lobbyists.

The state Ethics Commission said it found probable cause in January to believe that Gillum accepted gifts in violation of civil law, including travel expenses in Costa Rica and a ticket to the Broadway show "Hamilton."

Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early heard testimony Wednesday and dismissed four of the five charges against Gillum, but he admitted that a boat ride he took in New York Harbor should have been reported.

The state Ethics Commission still has to approve the fine against the former Tallahassee mayor.

Gillum, a Democrat, narrowly lost last year's governor's race to Republican Ron DeSantis, who had pummeled the former mayor about the ethics probe. Gillum denied the allegations during the campaign.

