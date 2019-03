JUPITER, Fla. - A monster alligator was found near a South Florida business on Thursday.

The alligator is said to be 750-pounds and 12-feet-long.

Jupiter police said the gator is believed to be more than 100 years old, WPBF reports.

The gator was trapped and relocated to a safe place, Jupiter police said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.