93-year-old Florida man goes swimming in the gulf for the first time

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A man, who has been living in Florida for 20 years, celebrated his 93rd birthday by going to the beach -- for the first time.

Sandra Fisher Van Nostrand, Howard Fisher's daughter, posted photos online of her father visiting Anna Maria Island. She helped him into the water and he finally took a dip!

Here is what the post said:

"My dad just celebrated his 93 birthday and this is what he said...Dad: "Sandra, isn't it ironic? I have lived here 20 years and never once went in the ocean....now I think I might like to but I can't." Me: "Yes you can, dad. I will make sure of it." What an amazing day we had!... thank you AMI for the loaner beach wheelchair!"

The heartwarming story went viral, gaining thousands of reactions and shares from around the U.S.

