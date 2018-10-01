Advertising Constitutional amendments costs taxpayers $1 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As voters prepare to weigh in on a dozen constitutional amendments, taxpayers in Florida spent $1 million advertising the ballot language.

The state had little choice in spending the money.

From one end of Florida to the other, virtually every newspaper of record got a piece of a $1 million ad buy from the state.

The ads detail all 12 constitutional amendments on the November ballot.

"Well, there's a real issue whether people have ever read those,” said Florida State University political scientist Dr. Carol Weissert.

The 12 amendments were so long that it took two pages to print everything in English, and another two full pages in Spanish.

"It made a lot more sense when newspapers were read more frequently, but it makes sense these days to save that money and do something online to make it available,” Weissert said.

Newspapers nearly lost the legal ad business in 2011. Lawmakers wanted it all on a government website, but newspapers fought back.

"It's the most central repository of information, really, that we have in a community," said Dean Ridings, president of the Florida Press Association. "Having that third party make sure that the information is published correctly, I think, provides a level of assurance that the public finds important."

Unlike regular legal ads for local governments, the Constitution itself requires the amendment's wording be printed in the papers.

Changing the printing requirement would require lawmakers to put an amendment on the ballot, but few lawmakers want to anger their hometown paper.

The million dollars spent by the state is small potatoes in an $89 billion budget, but as lawmakers like to say, pretty soon, it starts to add up to real money.

In 2012, lawmakers required newspapers publishing legal notices to also post the notices on their website at no additional charge.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.