1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Alachua County motorcycle crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after his motorcycle overturned and his passenger died, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash on US-301 southbound, north of Waldo, around 11:12 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said Scott Bobbins, 51, lost control of his motorcycle when it overturned on the highway.

He was transported to UF Health with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Casie Riley from Keystone Heights, died at the scene, according to FHP.

Troopers said the men were not wearing helmets and charges are pending.

