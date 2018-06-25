1-month-old baby reported missing from Gainesville, FDLE says

Sundara Florence has been reported missing out of Alachua County and may be with Cornelius Florence.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 1-month-old girl has been reported missing out of Alachua County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sundara Florence might be with 28-year-old Cornelius Florence, from Gainesville, the agency said.

The baby was last seen Monday on Southwest 62nd Terrace in Gainesville. She was wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it, authorities said.

She is described as a black girl, 2 feet, 1 inch long and weighing about 8 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Cornelius Florence is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored gym shorts.

Authorities said the two might be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Impala.

FDLE said anyone who spots the two should contact law enforcement immediately and should not approach them. Anyone with information can call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-367-4000 or 911 or call 1-888-FL-MISSING.

