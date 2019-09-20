1 of 4 arrested in triple shooting at Walmart parking lot in Gainesville

Left to right-Khalil Reed, wanted for attempted murder | Patrick Abbott, Robert Duthill, Austin Fletcher-wanted for robbery with deadly weapon. Fletcher is in custody

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville police are investigating a triple shooting that they say happened during a drug deal in the Butler Plaza strip mall.

Khalil Reed was arrested in the incident and charged with possession of cannabis with the intent to sell.

Investigators said four men arranged a meeting with Reed to purchase more than two pounds of marijuana in the Walmart parking lot on Southwest 42nd Street. During the meeting, police said Reed pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots into a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle with several bullet holes on the driver's side. They also located the two-pound bag containing marijuana. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was found at Jersey Mike's with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man, and two other men, were taken to the hospital. Officers said all three men are expected to survive their injuries.

Since then, evidence collected led investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division to get four warrants for the arrest of four people, detectives say were involved in the Sept. 15 triple shooting at the Butler Plaza WalMart.

Kahlil Reed, 24, is wanted on four counts of attempted felony murder, Robert Duthill Jr, Patrick James Abbott, and Austin Reed Fletcher, all 20, are each wanted on charges of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

Although Reed was arrested after the shooting on charges of possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, he bonded out of jail the next day.

His whereabouts are currently not known but police say he knows he is wanted on attempted murder charges.

Duthill and Abbott's whereabouts are also unknown

Fletcher turned himself into police Thursday.

Anyone with information on where Reed, Duthill or Abbott are located is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or remain anonymous by reporting the information to Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

