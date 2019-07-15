3 arrests made in connection with Bojangles robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department on Monday made three arrests in connection with a robbery that took place on Feb. 13.

Police took into custody 41-year-old Kenneth Brown, 37-year-old Arkenda Branton and 52-year-old Christopher Wiggins for their alleged role in a robbery at Bojangles restaurant on 3120 Southwest Archer Road.

The suspects allegedly forced their way into a restaurant, confronted employees and fled with cash.

Police said Branton was originally reported as a victim of the robbery, but an anonymous source came forward and said Branton colluded in the heist.

Brown is a five-time convicted felon while Wiggins is a nine-time convicted felon, according to police.

Police said the trio might be involved in other crimes.



