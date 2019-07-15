Alachua County

3 arrests made in connection with Bojangles robbery

Robbery occurred in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department on Monday made three arrests in connection with a robbery that took place on Feb. 13. 

Police took into custody 41-year-old Kenneth Brown, 37-year-old Arkenda Branton and 52-year-old Christopher Wiggins for their alleged role in a robbery at Bojangles restaurant on 3120 Southwest Archer Road. 

The suspects allegedly forced their way into a restaurant, confronted employees and fled with cash. 

Police said Branton was originally reported as a victim of the robbery, but an anonymous source came forward and said Branton colluded in the heist. 

Brown is a five-time convicted felon while Wiggins is a nine-time convicted felon, according to police. 
Police said the trio might be involved in other crimes. 
 

