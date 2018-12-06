Alachua County deputies need help identifying a very warm burglar

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Alachua County deputies need help identifying a burglar covered in puffy cold-weather gear.

On social media deputies compared him to the "Stay Puff Marshmallow Man."

The burglary happened Tuesday on Northwest 21st Lane near Jonesville.

The suspect was covered head to toe, in an attempt to avoid being recognized on surveillance cameras.

Deputies say he stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

If you recognize this person call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, or crime stoppers anonymously.

