Alachua County Sheriff's searching for a person who used stolen cards

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who's accused of using stolen debit cards to buy gift cards.

The Sheriff's Office posted the surveillance image on its social media pages Saturday. Police say the person broke into a car at Walgreens on East University on April 26 and took two debit cards.

Later that day the cards were used at another Walgreens West Newberry Road to buy $500 worth of gift cards.

If you recognize this person contact Detective Yakel at 352-384-3320 or syakel@alachuasheriff.org.

