Authorities search for homicide suspect in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching Tuesday afternoon for a homicide suspect in the Micanopy area, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies released a surveillance photo of a man, who they said is considered a homicide suspect by the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the man was last seen about 1 p.m. in Micanopy, near Interstate 75 and County Road 234.

Residents were urged to avoid the area, as K-9s were working to track him down. Helicopters and SWAT team members were also assisting in the search.

The man's name was not released.

Anyone who sees him is ask to call 352-955-1818.

SEARCH IN MICANOPY - deputies are actively searching near I-75 and CR 234 in Micanopy for the individual pictured...we're assisting @SuwanneeSheriff with a missing persons case. #breaking #lesm #beonthelookout and call us at (352) 955-1818 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/tKM1sVMoLp — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) May 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.