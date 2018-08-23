Bicyclist hit, killed by semi truck in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - A 74-year-old Hawthorne man died after he was struck by a semi truck while riding his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said just after 3 a.m. Monday, Brian Angell and the driver of the tractor trailer were traveling east on County Road 325 in Alachua County.

Near the intersection of Southeast 174th Place, the semi truck driver attempted to pass Angell, the Highway Patrol said. As he was overtaking, the semi's trailer struck Angell -- throwing him off his bike.

Angell was hospitalized with serious injuries. He died from his injuries Wednesday, FHP said.

As of Thursday, charges in the crash were pending.

