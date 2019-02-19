Missing boater was trying to save dog who fell into lake, deputies say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A search is underway for a missing boater who jumped into a lake in an attempt to rescue his dog on Monday, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

According to Major Brad Smith, a man in his 20s reportedly went underwater while trying to save his dog who fell off the boat into Little Santa Fe Lake, a spring-fed lake in northeastern Alachua County. The man's girlfriend, who was in the boat with her daughter, told investigators he did not resurface after going into the water.

Both the man's girlfriend and her daughter made it back to shore, Smith said. The man was not identified.

Residents were taking deputies out on boats Monday evening to search, the Sheriff's Office said. Air support was being provided from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

