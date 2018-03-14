Alachua County deputies: Missing man found safe

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A missing 23-year-old man was found safe Tuesday evening, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Nicholas Goldsmith, who has diminished mental capacity due to a head injury, had last been seen about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday around Southeast Eighth Avenue.

Just hours later, deputies said, someone who had seen the photo of Goldsmith on social media recognized him while riding the bus.

Gainesville police officers then went to check on Goldsmith, and discovered he was safe and sound, deputies said.

