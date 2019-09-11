Alachua County detention officer accused of dating violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Department of the Jail employee was arrested this week, accused of dating violence.

Detention Officer Christopher Hathcock was hired in January 2008 and is currently assigned to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Department of the Jail in the security operations division.

Hathcock's arrest came Tuesday at work. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation being conducted by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

