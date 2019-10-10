Donald Trump Jr.'s speaking event at UF sparks protests

Win McNamee/Getty Images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior advisor on his father's re-election campaign are scheduled to speak at the University of Florida Thursday night.

Trump Jr. is speaking to a sold out crowd. Students gathered throughout the day outside University Auditorium ahead of the speech.

The duo will be paid $50,000, which comes out of student activity and service fees. The fees are mandatory for students attending class on campus.

A group of demonstrators, unhappy about how the speech is being funded, said the money should go toward underfunded student groups.

The ACCENT Speakers Bureau organized Thursday's event. While the event features President Trump's son and a member of his campaign, the university said the speech does not violate its rules against using student fees to pay for a political event.

The university issued a statement reading in part:

"The university has committed itself to ensuring that a wide variety of viewpoints are heard on campus as well as to protecting the First Amendment rights of all those in attendance."

Some student groups, including "Chomp Trump" and "No Nazis at UF" have been calling for the event to be cancelled.

