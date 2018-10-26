Driver of SUV dies in crash with tractor in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - An accident between a tractor and SUV on County Road 236 in Alachua County ends with the driver of the SUV dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Carl Trail, 54, was driving a John Deere tractor west just after 7 p.m. Thursday when it somehow collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe heading east.

The rear of the tractor's mower impacted the left of the Hyundai, and the driver of the Hyundai, Vernon Swilley, 85, died at the scene of the crash, according to the FHP.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

Charges are pending in the case the outcome of a traffic homicide investigation.

