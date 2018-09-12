Drunk driver nearly hits Alachua deputy, officials say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - An Alachua County deputy had a close call early Tuesday morning when he was almost hit during a traffic stop.

The incident was caught on dashcam video and showed a pickup truck zooming past the deputy as he was giving a verbal warning to a driver pulled over for a broken tag light.

One of the truck's wheels can be seen crossing the white line next to the deputy. He said in his report he "felt the rush of wind behind me" as the truck drove by, also knocking off the side view mirror of the stopped truck.

With help from the Florida Highway Patrol, deputies were able to catch the driver, who failed to move over, and noticed some indicators of impairment, including an open case of beer inside the truck.

The driver was arrested for DUI, the Sheriff's Office said.

The video was posted to Alachua County Sheriff's Office's social media pages as a reminder to #MoveOverFL.

Florida law, State Statute 316.126, requires drivers to move over a lane when they can safely do so for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles and tow trucks or wreckers.

If drivers can't move over, or are traveling on a two-lane road, they are to slow down to a speed 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

The Sheriff's Office said violating the Move Over law will result in a fine, fees and points on a driving record.

