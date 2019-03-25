FHP: 3 children among 7 injured when SUV strikes tree, overturns

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Three children and four adults were injured, including one critically, in a single-vehicle crash early Monday afternoon in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling north on County Road 225 about 12:15 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the SUV went off the road, struck a tree and overturned, ejecting three passengers.

Troopers said the driver, a 33-year-old woman, and five passengers -- a 36-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 9-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl -- were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries. A sixth passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the FHP report, only the driver and the 12-year-old girl were wearing seat belts.

All seven people in the SUV were from Starke, the FHP report shows.

The Highway Patrol said it continues to investigate and charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.