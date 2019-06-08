FHP looking for hit and run driver in Alachua County

FHP is looking for a hit and run driver involved in a head on collision Friday night, near the city of Archer.

FHP reports a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound on State Road 24 when it crashed head-on with a 2001 Mercury Marquis traveling eastbound, near southwest 138th Street. The accident took place near the city of Archer, outside of Gainesville.

Troopers say the Tahoe driver took off on foot after the collison.

The front passenger inside the Mercury, Autumn Waters, 18, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information regarding the fugitive driver, contact Florida Highway Patrol at *347.

