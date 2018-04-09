Gainesville fire lieutenant injured during house fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A firefighter was injured while trying to extinguish a large house fire in Alachua County, according to Gainesville Fire Rescue.

A unit was sent to the home on SE 6th Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Sunday and immediately called for additional help as heavy smoke was seen pouring from inside.

The first arriving firefighters pulled a hose and entered the home but were unable to get near the fire due to a number of the homeowner's belongings blocking the pathways. The fire had spread to the attic and was burning overhead.

As more units arrived, firefighters tried to access the interior of the home through windows and other openings but were not successful.

The fire burned through the roof and firefighters evacuated the home. While exiting the house, the fire lieutenant broke his ankle but made it to safety.

A ladder crew raised an elevated nozzle to help get the fire under control, while other firefighters used hoses to keep the fire from spreading to the adjoining property.

It took crews about one hour to extinguish the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner. The state fire marshal will investigate what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.