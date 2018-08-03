Gainesville man accused of forcing sex on 3-year-old boy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 33-year-old Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexual battery on a 3-year-old boy.

According to Alachua County court records, Carl Jermaine Preston was caring for the child last week when his girlfriend, the victim's grandmother, went to work.

Carl Jermaine Preston, 33, was charged with capital sexual battery on a victim under 12.

Records show that when the boy’s mother picked up the boy, he seemed lethargic and refused to get up. The victim’s mother tried to give him a bath later that day, but he cried, refused and said his “butt hurt," according to the arrest affidavit.

At that point, the victim’s mother noticed boy’s injuries, later documented by a doctor.

Deputies reported that the boy told the University of Florida Child Protection Team that both his and Preston’s clothes were off during the sexual battery.

Preston charged with capital sexual battery and held in the Alachua County jail $1 million bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.