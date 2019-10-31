Gainesville police release sketch of rape suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A sketch of a suspect in a rape was released by Gainesville police, hoping to identify the man.

Police said he's a white man, 20-25 years old, 5-feet 7- to 9-inches tall. He was seen in the Midtown bar area about 11:30 p.m. the night of Aug. 24. He was seen a few hours later walking in the area of 1000 SW 16th Ave.

Anyone with information on the identification of the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Pirtle at (352) 393-7617, or remain anonymous www.stopcrime.tv.

