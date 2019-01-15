Gainesville police search for sexual battery suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery in Gainesville.

Gainesville police have not released details of the attack, but are looking for the man, named Chris or Joc, described as black, 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall and 210-230 pounds with a stocky build and tattoos possibly on his neck and arms. They said he used to be a security guard at a Gainesville club and used to wear his hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

