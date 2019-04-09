Men sought by police after shootout at convenience store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department asked for help on Tuesday to identify men that investigators said were involved in a shootout at Rose Food Store on March 31.

While one man was loitering in the parking lot of the store on Northeast 16th Avenue, two other men pulled up in a silver four-door sedan, approached him and engaged in a verbal altercation, authorities said.

The man loitering and the two men who pulled up began shooting at each other, but none of them were hit, according to authorities.

A vehicle occupied by two innocent bystanders was hit multiple times, authorities said.

Anyone with information that can help police should call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.