One person died, another hurt when pickup flips in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash early Saturday in Gainesville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck rolled over just before 2 a.m. on SE Hawthorne Road

One person was ejected and died at the scene. The other person required extensive extrication to be removed from the vehicle.

The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

