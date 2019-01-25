$1,000 reward offered for missing Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the location of a missing Gainesville man who hasn't been seen since Nov. 9.

Thomas Brown, 45, was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, blues jeans and white sneakers at Grace Markert Place in Dignity Village in Gainesville.

The Gainesville Police Department said he was staying at Wood Spring Suites, located at 5505 Southwest 41st Blvd.

Brown's family said it's not like him to not keep in touch or show up at his job at Miller Electric.

Detectives said Brown got into a fight a few days before he went missing, but police do not believe that was a factor in his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7684.

