24 guns reported stolen from Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Investigators are looking for the the person who broke into a home and took 24 firearms, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The break-in happened Friday around 2 a.m. at a home on Northwest 55th Boulevard. According to detectives, the robber use a knife to cut his way through a screened patio door.

Two people living inside the home, a 63-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were sleeping at the time of the theft, the Police Department said.

While the two were sleeping, the thief was able to get hold of 24 firearms, most of which were pistols.​ The robber then walked out the front door.

The Police Department did not have a description of the robber.

