3-week-old baby reported missing in Gainesville

Jayce Jenkins has been reported missing in Alachua County. He may be with Alison Jenkins.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida authorities are searching for a 3-week-old boy who has been missing from Alachua County since Sunday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Tuesday afternoon for Jayce Jenkins, who was last seen on SW 13th Street in Gainesville.

He is described as a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 1 foot, 9 inches long and weighs about 6 pounds.

The agency said the child, who was born in Gainesville, might be in the company of Alison Jenkins, 37.

Jenkins is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone who sees the child or Jenkins is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911. You can also contact the FDLE at 1-88-FL MISSING.

