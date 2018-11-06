5th grader finds loaded gun on way to Alachua County school

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - An elementary school student alerted a school resource deputy to a loaded handgun he found while walking to school, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

The fifth grader did not bring the gun to school with him, and the gun was never on school grounds, investigators said.

After notifying the school resource deputy, Deputy Mauldin, the boy led him to the location of the firearm. Mauldin retrieved the loaded gun and disarmed it.

The Sheriff's Office addressed the deputy's actions on Facebook. It wrote:

Thank you Deputy Mauldin for building positive relationships with your students so they feel comfortable coming to you.

