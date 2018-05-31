Allegiant pilot has seizure, forced to make emergency landing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An Allegiant Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot suffered a seizure, Thursday morning.

Emergency medical responders with Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue were called to Gainesville Regional Airport where the plane landed around 8:24 a.m Thursday. Chief Campbell with Gainesville Fire Rescue said flight crews managed to step in for the pilot and land the plane safely.

Emergency landing at Gainesville Regional Airport

Allegiant flight #1304 was scheduled to fly from Cincinnati to Punta Gorda. The original time of landing was delayed from 9:09 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. according to Punta Gorda Airport.

All 155 people on board Airbus 320 are safe and the pilot was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition, said Chief Campbell.

