Domestic charges against pro wrestler Rich Swann dropped

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The domestic battery case against professional wrestler Rich Swann, who was arrested in Gainesville last month, was dropped Thursday, court records show.

A search of online court records maintained by Florida's Eighth Judicial Circuit, which covers Gainesville, indicates the case was closed because of insufficient evidence.

Swann, who performs for World Wrestling Entertainment under the same name, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was suspended after the arrest.

Police previously reported that Swann, who performed at Eight Seconds in downtown Gainesville that night, got into a dispute with his wife when the couple drove home later on. His wife told police she got out of the car when the argument escalated.

Swann was accused of dragging his wife back to the car. Witnesses told police they saw him put the woman in a headlock as she cried out for help.

At the time, Swann denied the allegations. He told police he was trying to get home and needed his wife's phone, which had GPS, to navigate how to get there.

