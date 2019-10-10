Donald Trump Jr.'s speaking event at UF sparks protests, security concerns

Win McNamee/Getty Images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior advisor on his father’s re-election campaign are scheduled to speak at the University of Florida Thursday night.

The event is sold out and security is expected to be tight. Several groups have come forward with plans to protest.

The ACCENT Speakers Bureau organized the event. The group has invited speakers to campus for more than 50 years and while the event features the President’s son and a member of his campaign, the university said it does not violate its rules against using student fees to pay for a political event.

Several student groups, including “Chomp Trump” and “No Nazis at U-F," are protesting President Trump’s son’s visit to the University of Florida. They are calling on the event to be canceled.

"We hope to bring the community together to say that the Trump family’s hateful rhetoric is not excepted on our campus," Emily Hyden, Chomp Trump organizer, said.

Hyden said every student is required to pay about $19 per credit hour toward an activity and service fee to fund campus organizations. She says she believes the money should go toward under-funded student groups.

A UF spokesperson said the Accent Speakers Bureau used $50 from that student fee fund to bring Trump and Gilfoyle to campus. The spokesperson also told News4Jax only the student government can decide how that money is spent.

The ACCENT Speakers Bureau released this statement: "At ACCENT, we respect every student's opinion, and part of our mission is to engage the UF campus community in discussions on important issues by bringing prominent, influential, and, oftentimes, controversial speakers to campus."

"We want diverse thought and an exchange of ideas," Anthony Leonardi, Young Americans for Freedom member, said.

Leonardi is part of a conservative student group at UF which recently settled a lawsuit against the university alleging it received less school funding for events because of their conservative views.

"We don't want a predominant ideology on this campus, we don't want a predominately liberal view of predominately liberal speakers and we don't want the reverse with conservative speakers," Leonardi said.

Trump Jr.'s keynote presentation comes two years after white nationalist Richard Spencer visited campus, which sparked protests on campus.

"We had Richard Spencer here in 2017 and it was not a good time for Gainesville not a good time for UF," Hyden said. "That’s what happens when you bring polarizing rhetoric into this area."

UF said the University Police are working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

No bags or signs will be allowed inside the University Auditorium. Protesters are allowed to gather outside.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.