Fewer arrests, more help for those with mental health issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville police officer and a mental health professional who teamed up last April to respond to calls that might involve mental health issues have seen positive results in their effort to reduce the number of arrests for those with mental health conditions, the police department said.

Officer Shelly Postle and mental health clinician Makenzie Boyer of Meridian Behavior Healthcare handled 434 calls for service from April to November, the Gainesville Police Department said.

Of those, they were able to divert 92 percent of those contacted from being arrested -- which saved the city and county approximately $222,270, GPD said.

REPORT: Breakdown of data from Gainesville co-responder team

The co-responder team also conducts follow-ups with individuals who are known to frequently contact the public safety system.

Three-quarters of those contacted by the team were successfully diverted to mental health outpatient treatment or voluntarily submitted to inpatient treatment instead of being taken into involuntary custody for evaluation, GPD said.

GPD said in a release that to have a significant impact on the community, more community services are needed to address the associated issues the co-responder team faces.

“Much work is yet to be done,” the Gainesville Police Department said.

