FHP: Gainesville woman hit, killed

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A Gainesville woman was fatally struck by a car late Sunday evening in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. on State Road 222, though the Highway Patrol's report did not give an exact location.

Troopers said the 25-year-old woman was in the middle of the road when she was hit by a Buick Regal traveling west.

The woman, who troopers identified as Madeline Mckenzie Quintana, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where she died.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the Buick, a 32-year-old Gainesville man, was uninjured.

