Firefighters free worker after hand stuck between printing press rollers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A worker was critically injured Sunday night when his hand was caught between two rollers on a picture printing press, according to Gainesville Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to Fracture at 112 SW 6th Street to help the man after he became stuck in the machinery.

Gainesville Fire Rescue units from Fire Station 1, including the department's Technical Rescue Team, responded and were able to free the worker's hand in 10 minutes by taking apart part of the machine.

The man, who is approximately 50-60 years old, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville as a trauma alert because of the injury to his left hand, firefighters said.

