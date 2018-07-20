Firefighters: Worker shocked, injured, rescued from roof

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man was rescued from the roof of a building Friday morning in Gainesville after co-workers reported he might have been shocked.

Gainesville firefighters responded about 9 a.m. to 800 SW 2nd Avenue, which is a building still under construction.

They said they found a man on the roof who'd been shocked and was in serious condition. They treated him on the roof, put him into a safety basket and lowered him to the ground via an aerial ladder.

The man was taken by an Alachua County Fire Rescue ambulance to a hospital.

This was the second high-angle rescue Gainesville firefighters conducted in the last 48 hours. They also pulled a teenager off the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on the University of Florida campus.

