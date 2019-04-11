Free bowhunter education course offered in May

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida bowhunters will have an opportunity to attend a National Bowhunter Education Foundation certified bowhunter education course in May in Alachua County.

The course will take place May 25 in Newberry, Florida beginning at 8 a.m. The specific location for the class will be given to those who register in advance.

The course is conducted using an online, distance-learning format. Bowhunting enthusiast can access the program on the NBEF website, enter through the Florida portal and complete the online classroom topics before attending a shortened, interactive field day. The Florida course can be found at www.bowhunter-ed.com/florida.

"While these courses do not satisfy the hunter education requirements for Florida, it is educational, informative and well worth taking," said Ashley Williams, FWC Hunter Safety coordinator in Lake City.

Participants can expect to learn all aspects of bowhunting including:

History of bowhunting.

Safe and responsible bowhunting.

Know your bow and arrow.

Preparing for the hunt.

Shot placement and game recovery.

Use of elevated stands and other techniques.

Outdoor preparedness.

Participants must bring their own equipment, including bow and field-tipped arrows. Students should register for the course they choose by calling the FWC's North Central Regional Office at 386-758-0525 or by visiting MyFWC.com/bowhunt. Students of all ages may participate.

All U.S. states, provinces and countries that have mandatory bowhunter education requirements will accept the Florida Bowhunter Education Certificate.

Questions about the class can be directed to the FWC Regional Office at 386-758-0525.

