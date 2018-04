GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville Fire Rescue cut the doors and roof off a car to get access to an injured person after a crash.

Rescue crews were called at 7:25 a.m. to a three-car crash on Southeast 4th Avenue. Fire officials said a patient complained of back pain.

It took 13 minutes for crews to gain access to the patient, officials said. The person was transported to Shands Gainesville by Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.