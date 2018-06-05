Police: Gainesville man arrested after shooting at two teens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 56-year-old Gainesville man has been arrested after shooting at two male teens Monday night, police said.

Carlton Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting law enforcement, according to a Gainesville Police Department arrest report.

The teens, 19 and 16 years old, told police that they were walking from their home when they passed Williams, who began to spit at them, according to the report.

The teens asked Williams what his problem was. Williams then said “You better ask your daddy about me. I’ll kill you and your daddy,” according to the report.

The teens said that Williams said this several times before reaching into the front of his pants and pulling out a gun before dropping it, according to the report.

Williams then picked up the gun and shot it as the teens ran away, according to the report.

Neither teen was injured during the incident.

However, it is unclear if Williams was shooting at the teens or into the air in their direction, according to GPD spokesperson Ben Tobias.

Officers found Williams based on a description and detained him.

As he was being patted down, he pulled away and threw a gun into the bushes, according to the report. The gun was loaded and contained eight live .22-caliber rounds and one spent casing.

Williams told police that he was drinking beer outside of his house when he ran low and started to walk to the store to get more, according to the report. He denied being in a confrontation and denied having a gun.

The two teens identified Williams as the shooter, according to Tobias.

